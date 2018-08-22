  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Kyle Cox, Local TV, Offensive coordinator, suspension, Texas Wesleyan University, tweets, Twitter, TWU

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Wesleyan University suspended its football team’s offensive coordinator Wednesday over tweets.

The University said it’s investigating posts Kyle Cox apparently made several years ago on a now-deleted Twitter account.

acoach TWU Offensive Coordinator Suspended Over Old Tweets

Kyle Cox – Texas Wesleyan University

The tweets date back to 2013 and 2014 and mention inebriated underaged women, among other things.

John Veilleux, TWU Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing & Communications released the following statement on the matter:

This morning some tweets made by Football Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cox were brought to our attention. These tweets were posted between 2012 and 2014, prior to his employment at Texas Wesleyan. They contain questionable content that does not reflect the university’s values. Cox was immediately suspended pending an investigation into the matter.

Texas Wesleyan values diversity and inclusion, and we continue to work to foster these values within our community. All of our decisions are made with our student-athletes in mind, and this is no different.

