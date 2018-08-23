  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, gas, Gas Money, Gas Prices, Gas Prices in Texas, gas pump, gasoline, gasoline prices, Local TV, Retail gasoline prices

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The average retail gasoline price in Texas did not change this week, remaining at $2.61 for a gallon of unleaded.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price was unchanged after falling from $2.63 a gallon two weeks ago. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying fell by 2 cents to $2.83 a gallon.

The association survey says drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at the pump at $2.50 a gallon. Motorists in Midland, where the average price is $3.06, are paying the most.

In North Texas, Dallas drivers are shelling out an average of $2.60 for a gallon of gas. People in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving just a penny, with the average price in those cities at $2.59.

While gas prices may rise to meet demand as drivers take to the road for Labor Day weekend, AAA says overall prices will generally fall as summer comes to an end.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s