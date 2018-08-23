COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The average retail gasoline price in Texas did not change this week, remaining at $2.61 for a gallon of unleaded.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price was unchanged after falling from $2.63 a gallon two weeks ago. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying fell by 2 cents to $2.83 a gallon.

The association survey says drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at the pump at $2.50 a gallon. Motorists in Midland, where the average price is $3.06, are paying the most.

In North Texas, Dallas drivers are shelling out an average of $2.60 for a gallon of gas. People in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving just a penny, with the average price in those cities at $2.59.

While gas prices may rise to meet demand as drivers take to the road for Labor Day weekend, AAA says overall prices will generally fall as summer comes to an end.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)