FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth community fears a serial burglar is stalking their neighborhood after one house is burglarized twice and there’s an attempted break-in at a second home.

Infrared cameras at Virginia Ferris’s home captured video of a man stealing from her. She planted game cameras all over her property off Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth after she realized someone had stolen tools from her garage Monday night.

She hoped he wouldn’t return, but the cameras show he was back Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. This time he broke into the garage a second time and kicked in a door to a guest house on Ferris’s property.

Video shows the man leaving with her husband’s laptop. Ferris caught a glimpse of him casing her house Tuesday night.

“I checked out the window and he was at the corner of my garage checking to see if I was in house,” she said.

She called police but he was gone before officers arrived.

Less than a football field away from Ferris’s house, another homeowner, Arik Surita, believes the same man tried and failed to break into his house Tuesday around 2:00 a.m.

“I heard a loud bang that woke me up,” said Surita, who is a photographer at CBS 11.

Surita says when he ran outside, neighbors told him someone was trying to break in. Surita saw two men calmly walking away.

“I yelled at them and one of them turned around and started yelling back and started coming back towards me and I warned him that I was armed,” said the father of a 6-year-old boy. “All I could think of is my son is inside asleep.”

Surita says the two men ended up running away without taking anything from his house, but Surita fears things could have easily gotten out of control.

“There’s nothing in my house that is worth your life, but my son is worth risking my life,” said Surita.

The single dad hopes police step up patrols until someone is caught. Meanwhile, Ferris has posted fliers with images of the burglar. She’s offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“I’m really hopeful that as a community this tragedy can become a good thing,” said Ferris. “He’s going to hurt somebody. He’s going to walk in on someone or he’s going to get hurt.”