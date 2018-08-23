  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to a driver license office altogether by instead taking advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The eligibility requirements for phone renewal and online renewal are the same. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.

Important reminder: Customers may renew their Texas driver license/ID card up to two years prior to their current card’s expiration date, which allows them to choose a convenient time that fits their schedule if an office visit is required. The original expiration date will remain the same, even if you renew early.

