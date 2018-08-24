BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At 2 a.m. Thursday, someone called Bedford police to check on a suspicious vehicle in the city’s Boys Ranch Park. Officers were prepared to find anything.

“When I got there, I saw it was a mother and daughter inside a vehicle,” said Officer Ishmel Henderson, who was the first one on the scene.

It wasn’t an unusual call for Henderson or Officer Cameron Gregory. The woman in the front seat told them she had lost her job, lost her apartment, and had nowhere to go. On a hot morning in August, however, the situation hit home for both men.

“I asked the child if she had eaten, initially she said she did,” Henderson said. “But I could tell she was kind of, sayin’ it.”

“We have our own families,” Gregory said. “It was easy for us to try and imagine what it would be like for our significant others to be in that situation and we would want somebody to help them”

The officers stepped away from the car for a minute. They could have asked her to move on. They could have directed her to a shelter, but they decided on something different.

The first stop was the gas station, where they filled her tank – and paid for it themselves.

One made a run to McDonald’s buy the three-year-old girl something to eat – they paid for it.

They then went across the street and got the pair a hotel room at a Motel 6 and, again, paid for it out of their own pockets.

“She was kind of hesitant to accept our offer, our services, but she eventually said ok, she let us do it for her,” Henderson said.

As the woman was leaving the motel Friday, she said she was grateful, for an offer that was completely unexpected.”

“Overall that’s kind of our responsibility,” Gregory said. “Take care of each other, offer help whenever we can regardless of who we are, where we are, help each other out.”

Bedford police have an intervention unit that can offer help to people in these situations.

They had been in contact with the woman and her daughter to try to help them get back on their feet.