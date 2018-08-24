  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW) – Johnson County Deputy Toby Bryce Allison, 23, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child Friday morning.

His arrest followed a tip from a citizen telling deputies about the alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began an Internal Investigation and Allison was placed on administrative leave. A criminal investigation was started soon after with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

The victim and her family were found and a forensic interview was conducted with the girl that resulted in an outcry of sexual misconduct against Allison. (The reported offense took place while Allison was off duty.)

Allison was fired shortly before his arrest.

He was immediately brought before a District Judge William Bosworth for arraignment and his bond was set at $100,000.

 

 

 

