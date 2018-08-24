LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville lit up blue Thursday night in memory of a toddler murdered last weekend.

More than 100 people attended the vigil for 16-month-old Ashton Ness, as a show of support for his grieving mother.

The boy’s father, Blair Ness, is accused of stabbing him to death in their apartment complex courtyard in front of horrified neighbors.

An officer who responded to the calls for help said he’s never seen anything that’s affected him as much as this.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t come home and grab my boys and break down,” said Lewisville Police Officer Tim O’Hare.

Blair Ness is charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1.5 million.