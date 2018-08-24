Filed Under:Ashton Ness, Blair Ness, candlelight vigil, lewisville, Texas, toddler killed, toddler murdered

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville lit up blue Thursday night in memory of a toddler murdered last weekend.

More than 100 people attended the vigil for 16-month-old Ashton Ness, as a show of support for his grieving mother.

screen shot 2018 08 23 at 10 28 00 pm Slain Lewisville Toddler Remembered At Vigil

Ashton Ness vigil in Lewisville (CBS11)

The boy’s father, Blair Ness, is accused of stabbing him to death in their apartment complex courtyard in front of horrified neighbors.

An officer who responded to the calls for help said he’s never seen anything that’s affected him as much as this.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t come home and grab my boys and break down,” said Lewisville Police Officer Tim O’Hare.

Blair Ness is charged with capital murder.  His bond is set at $1.5 million.

blair Slain Lewisville Toddler Remembered At Vigil

Blair Ness with his son, Ashton (Family Photo)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s