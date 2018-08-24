ESTES PARK, Colorado. (CBSDFW.COM) — Reservations are required… but not when you’re a black bear.

A black bear was caught on camera wandering through the lobby of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado.

In the video, the bear could be seen standing on a coffee table before it casually strolls past the front desk.

The general manager, Reed Rowley, confirmed the bear made it inside the hotel late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Rowley said the bear was only inside “very briefly” and there were no guests around.

He said the bear seemed afraid of humans and they were able to shoo it away.

“It’s part of being in the Rocky Mountains, we do have a hotel next to a National Park… wildlife is part of the gig,” Rowley told local CBS affiliate CBS4.

“The bears up here are super clever and once in a while they do figure out a way to poke their heads in,” Rowley said.

Rowley said hotel officials are working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to “make sure wildlife and people stay apart and everyone remains safe.”