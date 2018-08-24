  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:black, Brain, crazy, Educations, Eugenics, Inferior, Intelligence, race, racism, Racist, Science, University of Arizona, White
(photo courtesy: arizona.edu)

ARIZONA (AP) – The University of Arizona has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding during the past 16 years from a foundation infamous for promoting research linking race and intelligence.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show a psychology professor on the Tucson campus has received money from the Maryland-based Pioneer Fund even after other universities and organizations, including white nationalist groups, stopped receiving its support.

The Pioneer Fund has promoted eugenics and financially supported “race scientists” who maintain blacks are intellectually inferior to whites.

Professor Jose Aurelio Figueredo says he has disavowed eugenics and doesn’t believe in the concept of racial inferiority.

University spokesman Chris Sigurdson says faculty members are generally responsible for selecting funding sources, and the university can’t engage in “viewpoint discrimination” in accepting grant money.

