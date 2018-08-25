(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kyle Pavone, vocalist for the metalcore band We Came as Romans, has died at age 28, band members said Saturday.
The Troy, Michigan, group tweeted about the death Saturday, saying: “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing.” The death was confirmed by a band publicist, Amy Sciarretto. No further details about the cause were released.
A group of friends founded the band under another name in 2005. Pavone joined in 2008. The group’s 2013 album, “Tracing Back Roots,” hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s independent album chart.
A week ago, Pavone tweeted a line from the band’s song “Promise Me”: “Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes.”
In the Instagram, the band said it would like fans to donate to charities instead of giving flowers.
