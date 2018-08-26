Filed Under:Child Killed, Deadly Crash, Fort Worth, Loop 820
Five-year-old killed in crash in Fort Worth (CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A five-year-old child died Sunday afternoon after a rollover crash in Fort Worth, police say.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of southwest Loop 820 at around 1:20 p.m in regards to a major accident. Police say a Honda Civic was in the intersection at a light change when it was struck by an SUV.

According to police, there were about six to seven passengers in total that were transported to local hospitals.

A five-year-old child was transported to Cook Children’s and pronounced dead. The child’s identity has not been released.

