MILLSAP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig crash and fuel spill in Parker County shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 for several hours this morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells us the accident happened near the Millsap exit around 3:40 a.m.

Investigators said a 56-year-old man was driving eastbound in a 2019 Peterbuilt semi that was towing a trailer. The truck failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

The impact punctured one of the fuel tanks on the semi, causing a large fuel spill, a spokesman said.

No one was hurt.

Crews were called out to get the load off the truck and clean up the fuel.

Officials estimated the road would be closed for several hours.