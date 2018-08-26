Filed Under:Airport Freeway, Deadly Crash, freeway shut down, Loop 820, motorcyle, North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – One man has been killed after a motorcycle crash this morning in North Richland Hills.

Police and paramedics got the call about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Loop 820 at the transition to the Airport Freeway.

When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Accident investigators were called out, and the ramp to SH 121 was shut down for a time for the investigation.

Police believe speed was a factor but that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the victim was not released early Sunday.

 

