MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney high school student who is battling brain cancer will now be allowed to wear her turquoise wig after being told she couldn’t due to school dress code policy.

The fight over the wig caught the attention of people in DFW and even Austin.

Kate Pepper said the school district told her she couldn’t wear her wig due to dress code policy. She wears her turquoise wig as she goes through cancer treatments.

After facing some backlash, the district decided on Sunday to now allow an exception so Pepper can wear her wig.

In a statement, McKinney ISD said:

McKinney ISD made a decision to grant an exception to its dress code policy and will allow the student to wear a colored wig. The family has been contacted and were happy with the decision and expressed appreciation for the District’s understanding and reconsideration of the decision.

“I feel a relief, and I am honestly hoping that if anyone else is going through my circumstances that this will help them along the way as well,” said Pepper.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted about Pepper’s fight, saying “I support clear rules for students but I am asking McKinney ISD to create an exception to their dress code and allow Kate Pepper to wear her beautiful wig.”