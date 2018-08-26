Filed Under:Brain Cancer, Dress Code, Kate Pepper, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, McKinney ISD, Wig

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney high school student who is battling brain cancer will now be allowed to wear her turquoise wig after being told she couldn’t due to school dress code policy.

The fight over the wig caught the attention of people in DFW and even Austin.

wig McKinney Student Battling Brain Cancer Now Allowed To Wear Turquoise Wig

Kate Pepper (CBS11)

Kate Pepper said the school district told her she couldn’t wear her wig due to dress code policy. She wears her turquoise wig as she goes through cancer treatments.

After facing some backlash, the district decided on Sunday to now allow an exception so Pepper can wear her wig.

In a statement, McKinney ISD said:

McKinney ISD made a decision to grant an exception to its dress code policy and will allow the student to wear a colored wig. The family has been contacted and were happy with the decision and expressed appreciation for the District’s understanding and reconsideration of the decision.

“I feel a relief, and I am honestly hoping that if anyone else is going through my circumstances that this will help them along the way as well,” said Pepper.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted about Pepper’s fight, saying “I support clear rules for students but I am asking McKinney ISD to create an exception to their dress code and allow Kate Pepper to wear her beautiful wig.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s