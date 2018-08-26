FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 78-year-old woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a man impersonating a Fort Worth officer early Sunday morning, police say. He has been arrested.

According to police, the man, who has not yet been identified, told the elderly woman that he was a Fort Worth officer and forced his way into her home in the 2900 block of Burton Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

Once the suspect was inside the home, police say he was armed with knife and demanded money. The woman was also sexually assaulted.

The suspect then took the woman’s car but later wrecked it in the 2200 block of Mitchell Avenue. Police say the suspect left the vehicle and started throwing rocks at other vehicles on Rosedale Avenue.

A Fort Worth police car was struck by one of the rocks. The suspect was arrested, and he was identified as the suspect in the robbery and sexual assault of the elderly woman.

The woman was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.