Mugshot: Terry Woodson - Little Anthony Woodson was reported missing in 1981, the victim of a kidnapping is what his uncle said at the time. Now his uncle is charged in the child's death, according to court documents.

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW) – Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in connection to his nephew’s murder 37 years ago.

An indictment says Terry L. Woodson struck the child, Anthony Tyrone Woodson, with “an electrical cord” or some other item, killing the little boy.

Initial reports about Anthony’s disappearance on August 29, 1981 said he was kidnapped by a stranger. On that day he went to the store with Terry Woodson. Woodson told police that he left the child asleep in the car while he went inside a convenience store. When Woodson returned to his car, Anthony was gone, according to Woodson. At the time, decades ago, authorities believed a stranger took the little boy.

Woodson intentionally killed his nephew, whose nickname was ‘Burt’, according to the indictment.