  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aledo ISD, Coder, dallas police, Dallas Police Ambush, Local TV, Lyncoln Zamarripa, Patrick Zamarripa, preschool
Lyncoln Zamarripa with seven Dallas Police officers (Aledo ISD)

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The young daughter of fallen Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarripa, got a memorable welcome to her first day of preschool.

Aledo ISD tweeted a photo of Lyncoln Zamarripa with seven Dallas Police officers who were there to support her.

Patrick Zamarripa was one of five police officers shot and killed after a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas in July 2016.

The tweet said, Very special moment today at Coder as seven Dallas Police officers came to support & welcome preschool student Lyncoln Zamarripa to the start of the school year. Lyncoln is the daughter of fallen officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the 2016 downtown Dallas shootings.

Patrick Zamarripa, 32 when he died, was a father, husband and military veteran.

zamarippa Fallen Officers Daughter Welcomed To Preschool By Dallas Police

Patrick Zamarripa was a Dallas Police officer who was gunned down on July 7.

At a rosary service before his funeral in 2016, Friends said Zamarripa was not only a good person but someone who lived to protect and serve his community.

“Patrick was both a sailor and a cop. He took that obligation twice. He kept that promise twice,” said Captain Mark Hofmann of the U.S. Navy.

In a surprise to the crowd, Hofmann recognized Zamarripa’s service and sacrifice by promoting him to Petty Officer, 1st Class.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s