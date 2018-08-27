ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The young daughter of fallen Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarripa, got a memorable welcome to her first day of preschool.

Aledo ISD tweeted a photo of Lyncoln Zamarripa with seven Dallas Police officers who were there to support her.

Patrick Zamarripa was one of five police officers shot and killed after a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas in July 2016.

The tweet said, Very special moment today at Coder as seven Dallas Police officers came to support & welcome preschool student Lyncoln Zamarripa to the start of the school year. Lyncoln is the daughter of fallen officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the 2016 downtown Dallas shootings.

Very special moment today at Coder as seven Dallas Police officers came to support & welcome preschool student Lyncoln Zamarripa to the start of the school year. Lyncoln is the daughter of fallen officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the 2016 downtown Dallas shootings. pic.twitter.com/fzbwa6cwSF — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) August 27, 2018

Patrick Zamarripa, 32 when he died, was a father, husband and military veteran.

At a rosary service before his funeral in 2016, Friends said Zamarripa was not only a good person but someone who lived to protect and serve his community.

“Patrick was both a sailor and a cop. He took that obligation twice. He kept that promise twice,” said Captain Mark Hofmann of the U.S. Navy.

In a surprise to the crowd, Hofmann recognized Zamarripa’s service and sacrifice by promoting him to Petty Officer, 1st Class.