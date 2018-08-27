HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A road rage incident over the weekend ended with a woman shot and killed and another taken into custody.

It was around 4:00 p.m. on August 25 when Haltom City police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Roxie. When officers arrived they found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a white Fiat — she had been shot in the head.

The woman, later identifed as Claudia Sanchez, was treated at the scene and then rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Investigators soon learned the shooting actually happened less than half-a-mile away on Hunter Drive, after the driver of the Fiat and a passenger in a silver Chevrolet SUV got into an argument.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Fiat threw a metal object, possibly a lug nut, at the SUV and the passenger in the vehicle then shot once at the car. That gunshot struck Sanchez. The 33-year-old died from her injuries the next day.

The passenger in the SUV, identified as Lyneisha Marie McCuin, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. With the death of Sanchez charges against the 25-year-old are expected to be upgraded to Manslaughter.

As on Monday morning bond had not been set for McCuin.