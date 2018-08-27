JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a parched three days without water in a small community outside of Venus, south of Mansfield.

The community gets its water from the water company that has left another community, Horseshoe Bend, without water in recent months.

Since Saturday, there’s been no water in a neighborhood outside Venus, according to many neighbors who contacted CBS11 pleading for help.

“This has happened a minimum of at least five times where we get trickles of water but it never lasted more than 24 hours,” said resident Khaled Abdelkhaleq.

The community gets its water from Mauka Water, whose parent company is Texas Rain.

“Its a broken pump and it needs some parts,” said Abdelkhaleq. “That’s really unacceptable.”

In a recording to customers, the water company says water won’t be back until they get the part. Those customers received a second recording from the water company, telling them they’re under a boil water notice, but they they didn’t have any water to boil.

“It’s terrible….can’t get a hold of anyone,” said Horace Clowdis. “You call them; it’s a busy signal or there’s no message, no place to leave a message.

Texas Rain didn’t answers our calls for the situation in Venus. CBS11 is stilling waiting to hear back from Texas Rain after another community, Horseshoe Bend, lost water for days back in July.

Without any answers or way to hold Texas Rain accountable, people outside of Venus are buying water to survive the next few days.

“Lately, I’ve been having to take baths in my swimming pool,” said Drew Hale. “Luckily, I have a swimming pool to take a bath in, but still, it’s a swimming pool with chlorine.”

The city of Venus says it can’t help the the community just outside its city limits.

In fact, the people who live inside the city limits have a completely different water provider, and they do have water.