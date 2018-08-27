Filed Under:Board of Regents, chancellor, James Milliken, Local TV, University Of Texas, William McRaven

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas System formally appointed James B. Milliken as chancellor of its 14 academic and health campuses and institutions.

Milliken was named sole finalist for the position on Aug. 4 and the system Board of Regents officially appointed him on Monday.

James Milliken (The University of Texas System)

Milliken was previously chancellor of the City University of New York system. He also previously was president of the University of Nebraska.

He replaces former Texas system Chancellor William McRaven, who stepped down at the end of May.

McRaven is a retired Navy Admiral and former special operations leader who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

