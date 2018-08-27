SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Seagoville police officer’s body camera video showing how he helped rescue a family from a burning home, was released Monday.

Over the weekend Officer Sam Click described the moment he entered the burning home.

“I’m going inside the house,” you can hear Click say as he arrives at the burning house.

“It takes a special kind of person to realize you may die to help protect somebody and not a lot of people would do that,” Jeremy Giblanic said.

Giblanic is forever grateful Click put his life on the line to save his family.

“Someone wanted me to be there because they knew that I would take the correct actions and not just stand there,” Click said.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday Giblanic’s duplex off Casa Grande Drive caught fire. After smelling smoke, he ran outside knowing his brother in law and his five kids were asleep next door. Click was already trying to figure out how to get inside the burning home.

“Standing there and doing nothing is not an option,” Click said.

Click’s camera records him heading inside the house, moving from room to room as he wakes up everyone inside. He tells them to move outside and comforts the scared kids as he brings them across the street.

The Seagoville Police Department is calling Click a true public servant. He has no prior training in fighting fires. He was not wearing any protective gear when he went inside the burning home.

“He went way above and way beyond,” Seagoville Police Chief Ray Caverly said. “His actions, man it’ just amazing.”

Click said he didn’t do it for the recognition.

“You would hope that anybody and everybody would do something,” he said.

Click’s fellow officers are planning a public recognition ceremony for him. It will take place mid-September.

Giblanic said he was told by fire investigators a faulty dryer motor caused the fire.