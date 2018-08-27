FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) trains are operating on a regular schedule this morning — two days after a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday there were no passengers onboard the TRE, but at the time of the crash on Saturday there were more than 30 people on the train.

The crash happened around noon on Calloway Cemetery Road, right at the border of Fort Worth and Arlington.

Railroad crossing lights begin to flash about 47 seconds before a train enters a crossing. A transit spokesperson says it appears the driver of the dump truck ignored those lights and went around the crossing arm.

The exact reason why the truck stopped on the train tracks may never fully be known since both the driver and passenger — Arnell Tolliver and Charlene Alexander — were killed in the crash.

Several people onboard the TRE were hurt, including two with critical injuries.

Passengers said there was a lot of chaos and confusion after the crash. “It was a pretty scary event. I was a bit shaken at first. I’m calm now,” rider Santos Vargas said as he waited with other uninjured passengers underneath on overpass. It’s my first time riding the train down to Fort Worth. I was going on a little adventure. So, this is not the kind of excitement I was looking for.”

CBS 11 News spoke with crisis response expert Ken Jenkins about what typically happens next in an investigation like this.

“What we also know from looking at the impact and the debris field, that even as they [TRE train] slowed down, the speed was significant enough not only to completely destroy the truck, but also to blow the windows out on the train,” he said.

According to officials, TRE trains are authorized to go 79 miles per hour, but officials have not said what the train’s exact speed was at the time of impact.

This morning many riders said they are aware of what happened over the weekend but aren’t discouraged from taking the train.