LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (CBSDFW/AP) — New Mexico State Police say a woman from Watauga has died in a rollover accident in Luna County.

They say Ariel Llerenas, 27, of Watauga was a front-seat passenger in an SUV that crashed in Interstate 10 about 5 a.m. Saturday.

State Police say she was transported from the scene to the University Medical Center in El Paso where she died from her injuries.

They say the driver and another passenger in the SUV weren’t seriously injured.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

 

