DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team rescued a crane operator from 200 feet in the air.

It happened at a construction site on Gaston Avenue.

The crane operator was overcome by symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition and was unable to exit the crane.

Firefighters lowered him all the way to the ground, using a rescue harness.

The man is in stable condition and communicating with technicians and medics.