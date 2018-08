DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-Fire Rescue has responded to a gas main break at William B Travis Academy/Vanguard on McKinney Avenue.

Construction workers may have caused the leak on the side of the school, according to Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Residents in the area and students were evacuated.

Students will continue their day at Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy on Capitol Avenue.

Atmos Energy is on the scene awaiting equipment to make repairs.