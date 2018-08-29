Filed Under:campion trail, Carving, City of Irving, Crime, eagle, Police, theft, thieves, Trail, wanted, Wooden Statue
(photo courtesy: City of Irving | Communications)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Yellow, painted wooden claws are all that remain of a beloved eagle statue enjoyed by many who walk Campion Trail.

Thieves used some sort of saw or tool to separate the eagle’s body from his feet; leaving a space as empty as their conscience in its place.

claws Irving Police Seek Thieves Who Stole Wooden Eagle From Campion Trail 

Somewhere an eagle is missing his claws. Contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 if you have any information about this theft. (photo courtesy: City of Irving | Communications)

Now the City of Irving and the Irving Police Department are asking the public for help finding whoever stole the statue.

Investigators said the eagle was taken sometime between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

It’s part of a series of wood carved statues that decorate Campion Trail and are appreciated by residents and visitors.

Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org and reference case number 18-18949.

 

