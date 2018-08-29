NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A federal judge has ruled Cody Wilson could not post designs for 3D-printed guns on his website. So Wilson took advantage of a loophole — he is selling them directly to customers.

“It’s a matter of principle,” Wilson said Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“I know it’s absurd to some degree to fight for your principles in a culture like this, but I think it’s a worthy demonstration, and of course, I could always demonstrate, like today, that I can always sell these files. And I’ll continue to do so,” said Wilson, who distributes the files through his company, Defense Distributed.

Customers can name their own price.

Attorneys general in 19 states and the District of Columbia claimed victory when Wilson was blocked from posting the blueprints on his website. But the judge’s ruling on Monday offered a workaround: “Files cannot be uploaded to the internet, but they can be emailed, mailed, securely transmitted, or otherwise published within the United States.”

Asked about selling AR-15 blueprints in the seven states where they are illegal, Wilson said there’s no need to separate files because “in different configurations” it’s “legal to make in every state in this country — even today.”

“Even if I couldn’t make an AR-15 in California, which I can, I can still have the file for an AR-15. This is a separate question of law and a separate question of fact,” Wilson said.

