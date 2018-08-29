Filed Under:Dallas, Houston, Local TV, missing woman, montgomery county, Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Ring, ring doorbell, Shooting, suicide, Texas, woman safe

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies near Houston say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a ‘suspicious’ shooting.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the woman’s safety Wednesday after they were called to a home around 11:00 a.m.

Deputies told Houston TV station KTRK, a man was threatening to commit suicide. When they arrived, deputies found the body of the woman’s 48-year-old boyfriend inside.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a woman from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, was confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.

screen shot 2018 08 29 at 5 32 08 pm Woman Seen In Restraints Ringing Doorbell Near Houston Safe After Boyfriends Suicide

Missing woman safe (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Deputies said the woman’s name would not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence.

According to investigators, the woman was able to escape the house last Friday and once again Wednesday.

screen shot 2018 08 29 at 5 30 32 pm Woman Seen In Restraints Ringing Doorbell Near Houston Safe After Boyfriends Suicide

Suicide at Sunrise Ranch neighborhood home (KTRK-TV)

A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not told media what the note said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s