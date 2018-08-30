FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A gun battle outside a Fort Worth cabaret left one person dead and three others wounded early Thursday.

Police said it began around 1:45 this morning with a fight inside the Corsets Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Boulevard near Cherry Lane.

The argument spilled into the parking lot and “multiple shots were exchanged,” police said.

The victims include a man, who died on scene, along with a woman and two other men, who were sent to local hospitals. Their current conditions are not known.

Fort Worth homicide detectives were called to the scene.

