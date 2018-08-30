NEW YORK (AP) — Google is suggesting auto-responses to emails in its latest version of Gmail on the web, expanding on a feature already available on Android devices and iPhones.

The responses toe the line between useful and creepy and are drawing mixed responses from users. They’re just one more example of how artificial intelligence is seeping into everyday online life, whether to tailor product recommendations or correct spelling.

The feature, dubbed Smart Reply, offers three short responses, like “It was great seeing you too,” or “I’ll look into it,” to an email. They’re based on the message and subject line of the email and the context of past emails.

You can turn that off on the phone, but not in the web version without going back to a “classic” version of Gmail.

