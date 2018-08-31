Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in central Dallas? From a luxury movie theater to an upscale Italian eatery, read on to see the newest spots to open for business in this area of the city.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

2365 Victory Park Lane

Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is a movie theater that offers push-button in-theater dining, fully reclining leather seats and a full bar in the lobby.

The menu has dishes such as pepperoni flatbread pizza, the Street Tacos (corn tortillas with beef, onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and a side of chiles bravos) and the Monterrey Torta with an herb-and-olive-stuffed pork loin on ciabatta bread with avocado, refried beans, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle. (See the full menu here.)

Yelpers are generally positive about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, which currently holds four stars out of 41 reviews on the site.

Arlene S., who reviewed it on July 26, wrote, “In the heart of Dallas, Cinépolis has views and ambiance. It’s truly hard to go to a movie theater like this and then go back to regular places. … The movie theater itself was very comfortable. The leather seats fully recline!”

Samuel O. added, “This movie theater is the new luxury, modern way to watch a movie! The service is top-notch with great and personable people willing to help.”

While Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has yet to post its hours online, you can view showtimes here.

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park LaneBilly Can Can is an upscale dining saloon that offers steaks, local game, Gulf seafood, cocktails and more.

Notable menu items include the swordfish steak with soffrito-braised pole beans and salsa verde; rabbit pappardelle with Swiss chard, cherry tomatoes and bread crumbs; and the Billy Burger (Texas beef, blistered peppers, cheddar and half-sour pickles). (See the full menu here.)

On the saloon side of things, it has an extensive wine list, regional craft beers and a number of cocktails. Of those cocktails, you’ll find Billy’s Elixir (saloon whiskey, Madeira, beef bouillon, sandalwood and angostura bitters), Sonora Showdown (blanco tequila, mezcal, tepache, lime and ancho chile salt) and the Card Shark (rum, Strega, mint, cane sugar, angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, served frozen).

Billy Can Can is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lynn N., who reviewed it on Aug. 11, said, “Lots of different cocktails to choose from and an excellently curated menu. We walked in on a weeknight and were seated right away, which was somewhat surprising since the place was pretty packed.”

Nancy P. added, “We were blown away. The oyster sliders, the cornbread, the chili, the seafood salad, the burger! All were amazing!”

Billy Can Can is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday, and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Foxyco

921 N. Riverfront Blvd., Suite 300

Foxyco is an eatery that serves up New American cuisine and has a dedicated cocktail bar. It’s the second restaurant from Jon Stevens, the chef behind the modern American restaurant Stock & Barrel.

Enjoy views of the Dallas skyline from the midcentury modern dining area. Diners can see the prominently displayed wood-fired grill, which is used for menu items like the wagyu short rib with cauliflower purée, salsa verde, pickled red onion and horseradish.

Other offerings include squid ink spaghetti with jumbo lump crab, chile de árbol, hazelnuts and egg yolk; and a whole branzino with baby zucchini, tomato confit and preserved lemon.

Foxyco’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of 32 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.

Yelper J Keez E., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, “This place is phenomenal. Had dinner there last night and was blown away. This is the restaurant I’ve been waiting for. An absolute explosion of freshness and tastiness. Everything we got was sublime, and the interior is gorgeous and bathed in natural light.”

Foxyco is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4–11 p.m. on Friday, and 5–11 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

The Charles

1632 Market Center Blvd.

The Charles is an Italian spot where, according to its website, Italian design and cuisine are interpreted through a Texan lens.

On the menu, you’ll find dishes like the olive oil poached halibut with broccolini pesto, cauliflower and balsamic caviar; sausage and pepper meatballs with buttered rye linguini; and the grilled short ribs with chimichurri. (See the full dinner menu here.)

It also serves cocktails and wine, plus desserts like the Chocolate Budino with pistachio biscotti and candied kumquat.

Yelpers are excited about the new spot, which has a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews.

Bret G., who was among the first to review it on July 17, said, ” Excellent service and delicious food. We shared several dishes, including the charred octopus, the king crab and melon, the beef tartare, the halibut and the buttered buckwheat noodles, with the special addition of shaved black truffle. All of them were very flavorful and cooked perfectly. All were excellent.”

Yelper David G. added, “The service was perfect. The food was excellent. Best margarita I have ever received. Really, it was that good!”

The Charles is open from 5–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 5–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)