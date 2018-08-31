FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cook Children’s Medical Center kicked off ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month’ with a pep rally for patients and their families.

With 148 cancer research studies ongoing at Cook Children’s, the rally is just one of the ways the medical center is focusing on making the community more aware of how pediatric cancer affects families in North Texas.

“By bringing more clinical trials, more investigational drugs, more targeted therapy so our patients here Fort Worth area and all of the surrounding area have access to medication and therapies so that they don’t have to travel,” said pediatric oncologist, Dr. Gretchen Eames.

Most patients at the medical center are involved, and doctors said the trials help move the needle toward a cure.

The Burleson High School drumline joined in, leading a parade of patients and families from the hospital Friday morning where there’s is a lot of excitement for what’s happening in the medical community.

As one of the doctors said, “Nobody wants to watch their child go through an illness. But they’re fighting it well here 8 out of 10 children diagnosed will win their battle.”

You can support the campaign all September through give back opportunities at local businesses.