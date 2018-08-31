WATCH LIVE:Aretha Franklin’s Funeral In Detroit
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has declined to order that the U.S. government stop the Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling on Friday is a blow to opponents of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

daca 843145384 Federal Judge Rules Against States, Says DACA Can Stay

Immigrants and supporters rally and march in opposition to the President Trump order to end DACA, on September 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, United States. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

They filed a lawsuit in hopes Hanen would rule the program unconstitutional.

That would have triggered a conflict with three federal orders that have required the U.S. government to keep accepting DACA renewals even after President Donald Trump tried to end the program last year.

Legal experts say such a conflict would have drawn the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Texas led a group of seven states suing the U.S. government to end DACA.

With federal officials also now opposing the program, other states intervened to defend it, as did the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

