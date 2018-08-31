UTAH (CBSDFW.COM) – A mountain lake was restocked with trout via airplane by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in a method Utah officials call “extreme fish stocking.”

This mode of transportation is supposedly less stressful for the fish than previous methods, with 95 percent of the fish surviving the fall.

Each year, tens of thousands of baby fish are loaded into planes and dropped into remote lakes.

This video was taken when the UDWR stuck a Go-Pro under the plane.

The state has used this technique to restock the lakes since 1956.