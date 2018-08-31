  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:extreme fish stocking, fish dropped from plane, Local TV, Offbeat, restocking lake, trout, Utah, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

UTAH (CBSDFW.COM) – A mountain lake was restocked with trout via airplane by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in a method Utah officials call “extreme fish stocking.”

This mode of transportation is supposedly less stressful for the fish than previous methods, with 95 percent of the fish surviving the fall.

screen shot 2018 08 31 at 2 59 30 pm Trout Dropped From Plane To Restock Lake

trout drop (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Each year, tens of thousands of baby fish are loaded into planes and dropped into remote lakes.

This video was taken when the UDWR stuck a Go-Pro under the plane.

The state has used this technique to restock the lakes since 1956.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s