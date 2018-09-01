ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit his 470th career homer after 23-year-old sluggers Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman went deep, helping the Texas Rangers stop a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Mazara led off the second inning with his 18th home run and second in as many nights, matching his total from the previous 42 games. Guzman’s 13th homer was a three-run shot that capped a four-run second to put the Rangers ahead for good at 4-2.

Beltre’s homer leading off the fourth was the 39-year-old’s eighth of the season and hit No. 3,143 for his career, breaking a tie with Robin Yount for 17th on the career list.

Texas’ fourth homer was the 18th of the season for Rougned Odor, a solo drive in the seventh.

Yovani Gallardo (8-3) ended a streak of three winless starts, giving up six hits and three runs in five innings. Jose Leclerc struck out two in a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.

Jake Cave homered for the second straight game for the Twins — the rookie’s ninth of the year — and doubled and scored twice. Logan Forsythe had three hits and an RBI.

Jose Berrios (11-10) struck out six in four innings, but all three hits he allowed were homers. He gave up five runs.

