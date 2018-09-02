Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Leigh Ann Drive, Security guard
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A security guard shot and killed a person during a fight late Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex.

Police say the security was trying to disperse a party in the 8000 block of Leigh Ann Drive that was happening after the apartment’s curfew hours at around 10:45 p.m.

While trying to stop the party, the shooting victim got into a verbal argument with the security guard which eventually turned physical. During the fight, the security guard shot the person.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released

Police say the security guard interviewed with detectives and was released.

