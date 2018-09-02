ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was shot and killed by an Arlington officer while trying to flee a traffic stop has been identified. The officer who had his arm inside the window as the vehicle was driving off was treated for minor injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 24-year-old Terry Oshae.

On Saturday, an officer was on the passenger side of the vehicle and was talking to the driver, Oshae, and a passenger during a traffic stop while the windows were rolled down. During the stop, Oshae began to roll up the windows and started the vehicle back up.

The officer reached inside the vehicle and gave verbal commands to stop the vehicle. Oshae began to drive away while the officer’s arm was still inside the vehicle.

As the vehicle was driving off, the officer fired his weapon, striking Oshae before falling from the vehicle. Oshae was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released Saturday evening.

During the investigation, Arlington police say they found a 40-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine, 1.09 pounds of marijuana and seven grams of ecstasy inside the vehicle.