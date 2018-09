CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After an hours-long standoff Carrollton Police said they found two people dead inside a home.

Police got a 911 call about gunshots Monday afternoon.

When officers got to the house near Hebron Parkway, they heard another gunshot.

Police said they flew a drone into the home and found a husband and wife dead inside.

Police are still investigating but they believe this crime was a murder-suicide.