CBS11 Traffic Reporter, Madison Sawyer and I were invited by CCA Dallas to participate in their Sporting clays fundraiser and membership drive at the beautiful, Dallas Gun Club. We had a blast, shooting sporting clays, making new friendships and learning more about the great work being done by the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) to preserve our coastal marine resources. It’s a fun day shooting clays to benefit the great efforts in preserving our coastal waters for generations to come.