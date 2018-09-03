RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The water line that broke in Richardson last Thursday is fixed.

The North Texas Municipal Water District repaired a section of 72-inch water pipeline that experienced a break in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive.

The curtailment of outdoor watering is no longer needed.

NTMWD said the regional response to conserve water while repairs were being completed was critical to ensure that adequate water supplies would be available.

The pipeline break involved one of two major water transmission lines that serve the City of Richardson and surrounding communities, including Garland, Murphy, Plano, Sachse and Wylie. While NTMWD forecasted the ability to continue meeting water demands through the duration of repairs, the request to curtail outdoor watering was a precautionary measure to ensure continued water service for essential needs. Water quality has not been affected.

“We would like to thank all individuals and crews that have worked around the clock to restore full water service to thousands of people in the area served by this pipeline,” said Tom Kula, NTMWD Executive Director. “It is anticipated that the roadway will require several weeks for repair.”

The NTMWD will continue to work to determine the cause of the pipeline failure and will communicate with affected homeowners, as additional information is available.