RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Municipal Water District said Monday afternoon it is making good progress on repairs to a section of 72-inch-diameter treated water pipeline that experienced a break in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive in Richardson last Thursday afternoon.

Repairs are on track for completion Monday evening, and the NTMWD continues close coordination with cities served by this pipeline to ensure deliveries to storage tanks that provide water to thousands of residents.

The break involves one of two major water transmission lines that serves the City of Richardson and surrounding communities.

The rain on Labor Day appears to have come at a good time as NTMWD is still urging residents of Richardson, Garland, Murphy, Plano, Sachse and Wylie to keep irrigation systems off to conserve supplies for essential needs.

NTMWD is asking customers in these cities to curtail outdoor water use until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. Water quality has not been affected, and the investigation into the cause of the break is continuing.

“Our main focus has been on restoring full water service to thousands of people in the area served by this pipeline and crews have worked around the clock to make that happen,” said Tom Kula, NTMWD Executive Director. “We also recognize the hardship this caused to residents directly impacted by the pipeline break and have offered to reimburse them for temporary lodging, meals and transportation costs. Over the past few days I have met with several of those residents who had the most damage and will continue to try to meet with all,” Kula added.

The District has gone door-to-door to provide impacted residents with information about reimbursement for temporary relocation expenses.

Property damage claims should be submitted to the homeowner’s insurance company, and NTMWD has provided homeowners with contact information for the District’s insurance administrator.

As a public entity, NTMWD said it is subject to laws that govern if and when public funds can be spent to pay damage claims for private property.

The District said it is working to get answers to provide homeowners with additional information in the coming days.