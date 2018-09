WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He’s suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen.

Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.” He added, “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.”

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

….The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

The two first Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges — Rep. Duncan Hunter of California for spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

Trump did not address the charges against the lawmakers. The White House did not immediately react.

