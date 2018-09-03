  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CLOVER, S.C. (CBS NEWS) – Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.

eye drop wife Woman Accused Of Killing Husband With Eye Drops

(credit: York County Sheriff’s Office)

York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover. WSOC-TV reports that his funeral was held in the home’s back yard before the autopsy results revealed the cause of death.

