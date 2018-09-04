WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:advertising campaign, backlash, Boycott, colin kaepernick, Just Do It, knee, kneeling, Local TV, marketing campaign, Nike, Taking A Knee

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Nike’s long-running “Just Do It” campaign is geared toward getting consumers to pay attention to the brand, but analysts say its decision to add Colin Kaepernick as a new face of the campaign comes with risks.

colin kaepernick 885047880 Colin Kaepernick Just Do It Ad Sparks Nike Boycott

Honoree Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage at ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Shares of the shoe and apparel giant dropped about 3 percent in pre-market trading after the company announced that the unsigned free agent, who is known for kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustices, would join the company’s signature campaign. Other players also kneeled during the anthem, spurring criticism from President Trump.

Nike is certainly provoking debate by hiring Kaepernick, GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders said in a report, while noting the risks of a company getting involved in a “highly politicized” issue. Marketing campaigns typically aim to generate positive buzz, rather than engaging in ways that may divide consumers.

“This means it could ultimately alienate and lose customers, which is not the purpose of a marketing campaign,” Saunders wrote. “Although the company’s stand may go down well on its native West Coast, it will be far less welcome in many other locations.”

The reaction on social media veered between support for Nike and consumers saying they would participate in a boycott. Some people posted videos of themselves burning Nike shoes.

Despite slipping ahead of markets opening in the U.S., Nike shares are up more than 30 percent this year through the close of trade on Friday.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s