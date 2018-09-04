FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that Nike’s new ad campaign featuring NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has caused huge backlash, local marketing experts are chiming in.

In the ad celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the “Just Do It” slogan, Kaepernick is pictured with the caption: “Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The caption directly ties into Kaepernick’s decision to protest racial injustice in the U.S. by kneeling during the National Anthem at football games.

The message has drawn sharp criticism especially on social media where Nike customers were seen burning shoes, and others rebutting the claim that Kaepernick has sacrificed “everything.”

CBS 11 spoke with two marketing professors from TCU about the kind of fallout the company could face down the road.

Dr. Yash Bhagwat, an assistant professor of marketing at TCU says Nike’s move was bold but not unusual.

“What we are seeing now more frequently are firms taking a very public stance, and making a stance in front of consumers,” Dr. Bhagwat said.

Dr. Bill Cron, a professor of marketing at TCU, also offered his opinion, saying Nike’s decision to push such an ad campaign is in line with their core beliefs and their approach to target a specific customer audience.

“Recent study. 91 percent of millennials in that group said they would switch brands to a brand that stand for something and has meaning,” Dr. Cron said.

While the company has received heavy backlash in the last two days, both experts believe the negative effects that Nike is experiencing is something they anticipated — and it’s only temporary.

“In the short run you see this dip, but the market adjusts for itself and interestingly what we find in the long run sales can increase,” Dr. Bhagwat said.

“I think it’s going to turn out well for Nike with their target market,” Dr. Cron said.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, continues with his lawsuit against the NFL, claiming the league’s owners colluded to illegally keep him from playing football and securing a quarterback job.