DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two possible cases of tuberculosis have been reported at W.T. White High School. Dallas ISD officials said they were alerted of the possible cases by the Dallas health department.

In a statement, the school district said the Dallas County Health and Human Services alerted them of the exposure to one of their campuses. Skin testings will take place for students and faculty who may have been exposed.

Here’s the full statement:

“The health and safety of all Dallas ISD students is our top priority. Dallas County Health and Human Services alerted us of the possible tuberculosis exposer on one of our campuses. As a precaution, the department will conduct skin testing for the students and staff who could have been exposed. We will continue to work closely with them and follow their protocol to ensure the wellness of our students and staff.”

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that can spread through the air and usually affects the lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.