IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A tipster led Irving police to a stolen eagle statue taken from the Campion Trial last week.

According to a tweet from the department, the wooden carving is “damaged beyond repair” but its creator — Rob Banda — has offered to make a new one.

Investigators said the eagle was taken sometime between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

Police credit the intense public interest in the case and social media drum beat with the eagle’s retrieval.

There was no public comment about who stole the eagle, or what if any charges they face.