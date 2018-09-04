WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A wrong-way driver slammed into a power pole and then a motel early this morning before jumping out his vehicle and fleeing form police.

Officers were notified before 3 a.m. about the driver, who was going southbound on the northbound service road.

When police tried to stop him, the driver made a sudden turn and lost control.

He smashed into a power pole and then the portico of a Red Roof Inn.

No one was hurt inside the motel, and police are still looking for the driver, who ran away after the crash.

One lane of the service road was shut down while police investigated.

 

