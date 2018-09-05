HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.

Officials with Animal Adventure Park say April’s son, Tajiri, will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

April gave birth to the male calf in April of last year. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April actually gave birth.

Tajiri is a Swahili word that means hope.

She won’t be an empty nester for long. April’s due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year.

The Animal Adventure Park is a privately owned zoo located in rural Harpursville, about 130 miles northwest of New York City.

