U.S. Border Patrol. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Texas have intercepted more than $4.1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine being smuggled in buckets labeled as paint.

An agency statement says officers at the Falfurrias checkpoint Tuesday found the meth after doing inspections on a pickup truck. A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to check the bed of the vehicle.

Border Patrol agents discovered three 5-gallon buckets containing liquid methamphetamine, weighing a total of more than 130 pounds.

Agents arrested the driver and two passengers.

Investigators on Wednesday didn’t immediately provide additional details on the case.

